John L. McCarl, Sr., 69, passed away at Meadville Medical Center, on Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born on July 23, 1950, son of the late John Howard and MaryAnn Kabot McCarl. He married his best friend, Linda Cowan, on May 22, 1981. She survives.
John proudly served in the United States Army. He loved hunting and working on and restoring cars.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 39 years, Linda McCarl; his daughter Kristi McCarl, of Centerville; step-daughter, Jerilyn Butler and her husband, Norm, of Ohio; two sons, Ryan McCarl Sr. and his wife, Jessica, of Titusville and John McCarl Jr. and his wife, Carlene, of Townville; his step-son, Todd Peterson and his wife, Stacie, of Erie; his sister, Jill Pratt, of Texas and two brothers, James McCarl and his wife, Kathy, of Guys Mills, and Joseph McCarl and his wife, Cheryl, of Guys Mills. John is also survived by 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Peterson, granddaughter, Emmy McCarl and two nephews, Paul and Greg McCarl.
In accordance with John's wishes there will be a private memorial at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360.
Please take a moment to share a memory or send flowers to the family in John's book of memories at warrenfh.com.
