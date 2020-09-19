Kaye Jardin, 77, of Titusville, passed away on Friday morning, Sept. 18, 2020, at her residence.
Kaye was born on Feb. 18, 1943, in Titusville to the late Leroy A. and Donna (Freeman) Williams. She married Richard Jardin on June 22, 1987.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1961.
Kaye was formerly employed by Cytemp Specialty Steel and Robinson’s Wallcoverings. She and her husband were co-founders of Precision Profiles in Titusville from 1994 to 2007. The two of them then bought Benjamin’s Roadhouse, in Franklin, and operated the establishment for the past 11 years.
She enjoyed riding motorcycles and trike with her husband through 49 states and Canada. She also enjoyed being around people and was an avid sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
Kaye is survived by her husband Richard, of Titusville; three children, Kimberly Jardin, of Vietnam, Beverly Jardin, of California, and Jamie Jardin and wife, Kimberly, of Harborcreek; a God-daughter, Lori Lee, of Franklin five grandchildren, Evan, Madison Kaye, Alex, Izzy, Emmy, Dawson Smith and Rook Lee; a great-granddaughter, Orian; a brother, Lee “Chip” Williams and wife,Theresa, of Corry; a nephew, Ryan Williams and wife, Andrea, of Corry, and a niece, Adrienne Williams Beimel and husband, Jesse ,of Kersey.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.
A private interment is being conducted for the family at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
