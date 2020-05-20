Mrs. Beverly Ann Caldwell, 78, a resident of Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Beverly was born on Aug. 20, 1941, in Titusville to the late Clarence and Gladys (Renninger) Cosper.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Beverly was an independent contractor working in the housekeeping industry.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, doing yard work and summer cookouts with the family.
Beverly is survived by three sons, Scott Caldwell and wife, Gerri, of Manchester, Michael Caldwell and wife, Tina, of Titusville and Dean Caldwell and wife Chris of Pleasantville; seven grandchildren, Cody Caldwell and wife, Elizabeth, of Lancaster, Tyler Caldwell and wife, Carissa, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Jeremy Caldwell and wife, Kimberly, of Centerville, Lynsey Caldwell and companion, Nick White, of Millerstown, Micheal Hartley, of Titusville, Tyler Hartley and wife, Samantha, of Pleasantville and Colt Hartley, of Pleasantville; three great-grandchildren, Harper Caldwell, Rylie Caldwell and River Ridge Hartley; and three sisters, Gladys Fleury and husband, Fred, of Warren, Ohio, Frances Kertcher and Betty Cosper, of Titusville.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel, John and Richard Cosper.
Private services are being conducted for the family by Rev. Larry Reitz, pastor of the First United Methodist Church.
Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
