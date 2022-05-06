Edna Louise Ward, 82, of Titusville passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and & Rehabilitation Center.
Louise was born on Aug. 5, 1939, in Falls Creek, Pa. to the late Thomas L. and Ida J. (Boyer) Quinn. She married Roy T. Ward on Nov. 4, 1956.
She was formerly employed by the Titusville Area Hospital as a secretary for the dietician for 25 years.
Louise was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed camping and fishing with Roy and the children and shopping with her sisters.
Louise is survived by her husband, Roy, of Titusville; four children, Robert “Steve” Ward, of Erie, Rhonda Fulmer and husband, Tom, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Karen Orvis and husband, Andy, of Ohio, Michael Ward and wife, Tina, of Titusville; several grandchildren, and a sister, Norma Lasher and husband, Lawrence, of Union City.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine “Gerry” Salmon.
Memorial contributions can be made in Louise’s name to St. Jude at donors@stjude.org.
Funeral services were conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
