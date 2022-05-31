Dora Belle Bearce, 96, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.
Dora was born to the late Charles A. and Edith E. Mallory Ohl on March 25, 1926, but the family always celebrated her birthday on Jan. 7, 1926. She married Lester Grant Ohl in 1956. He preceded her in death in March of 1971. She later married Wilson L.” Bill” Bearce on May 4, 1974, at Cherrytree and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2001.
She worked at Struthers’s Wells during World War II, Warner’s Bakery, Sylvania, Cross Creek Resort in housekeeping, and worked at home with her husband.
Dora was a lifetime member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, and the former Titusville PNA Club,
She was an avid bowler, participating in the Friday, Saturday and Monday night leagues, and was consistently outscoring her family until she was 93. She enjoyed bird watching, cooking, and loved her pets and all animals dearly. Dora loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dora is survived by her three children, Walter R. “Sonny” Ohl and wife, Sandy, of Gilbert, Arizona, Joseph R. Ohl, of Titusville, Brenda Warner and husband, Brian, of Titusville; five grandchildren, Lucas Warner and wife, Tiffany, Megan Kennedy and husband, Kyle, Steve Ohl and wife, Renne, all of Titusville, Serena Ohl, of Gilbert, Arizona, Joanie Samara and husband, George, of Queen Creek, Arizona; 10 great- grandchildren, Alivia, Jayson, Harrison, and Greyson Warner, Kelsey and Kaitlyn Kennedy, Diana Peterson, Cole and Seth Snowden, and Samantha Ohl and fiancé, Terry Proper, and three great-great-grandchildren, Zolton, Faith and Nova Proper.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna G. Ohl and daughter-in-law, Karen Ohl.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday at 1 p.m., with Rev. Bill Hopkins officiating.
Interment will be at Jamison Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 86 S. Main St., Seneca, Pa. 16346 or to the Collins Hospice House, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, Pa. 16323.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
