Elaine H. Daub, 67, of Townville, passed away, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Meadville Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 6, 1953, in Meadville, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Gerald L. and Margaret Consla Smith. She married Elmer E. Daub on Oct. 19, 1991. He preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2007.
Elaine was a member of the Titusville VFW Auxiliary. She loved all animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed watching Star Trek, Lassie, Bonanza and Gun Smoke. She also enjoyed playing bingo, visiting friends and she loved shopping.
Survivors include her two sisters; Gloria Rodgers and her husband, Gary, of Edinburg, Pa. and Sheila Humes and her husband, William, of Townville; three brothers, Russell L. Smith, Sr., of Townville; Kenneth Smith and his companion, Carol Laughrin, of Townville and Gary Smith and his wife, Jenny, of Townville. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who considered Aunt Elaine so special and her faithful dog Ginger.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Smith, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360, on Monday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Associated Charities of Titusville, 409 E Central Ave, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Please take a moment to share a condolence or memory with the family on Elaine's Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.