Katherine “Kathy” G. Blystone-Kitson, 71, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Corry Manor.
Kathy was born on Nov. 13, 1949, in Meadville to the late Charles L. and Evelyn (Glen) Blystone. She married Dr. Herb Kitson on Dec. 13, 1986.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School and Newport School for Girls in Newport, Rhode Island. She attended the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for 2 years and then obtained a degree in English and Writing from the University of Pittsburgh. She had a calling to go into nursing and earned her nursing degree from the Oil City Hospital School of Nursing.
Kathy was formerly employed as a registered nurse at Polk, Hamot Hospital in Erie, Titusville Area Hospital, and spent a summer as an exchange nurse in Moscow, Russia.
She was a member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church, a volunteer at the YWCA for the battered women and abused children’s program, a member of the All Nurses Program, and was always helping those less fortunate whenever possible.
Kathy was an avid bridge player and traveled to tournaments with Herb. She also played in the Tuesday night Titusville Deluxe Bridge Club, and enjoyed going to France on vacations with Herb.
She is survived by two aunts, Elizabeth Moran, of Erie, and Mary Glen, of Chicago, Illinois, and her cousins, Jim Moran, Marty Moran, Linda Hasbrouck, Jean Agnew, Mary Wolowicz, Barb Glen, Tom Glen and Chris Wood.
Kathy was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Raymond.
A memorial service will be conducted at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.