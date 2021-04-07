William R. “Dick” Fielding, 80, of Spartansburg, passed away on Monday morning April 5, 2021 at the Rouse Home in Youngsville.
Dick was born on Feb. 2, 1941 in Titusville, a son of the late William “Bill” and Hazel Snow Fielding. He was married to Sandra Stone on Aug. 21, 1999.
Dick was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1958. He had also attended the one-room schoolhouse in Centerville.
Dick had been self-employed as a lumber inspector for over 40 years until his retirement. After retirement, he hauled lumber for lumber mills and hauled horses for the Amish.
Dick was a member of the Titusville Lodge #754 F&AM, where he served as worshipful master in 2003 and 2005. He was District Deputy Grand Master, 23rd district, from 2006 until 2009. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Oil City and Scottish Rite Consistory Valley of New Castle. He was a member of the Zem Zem Shrine in Erie, the Oriental Band and the Tri Wheels. He was a member of the Corry-Union City Shrine Club and the Colonel Drake Shrine Club. He was a member of the Camel Herders, Stable #44 and a member of the Brokenstraw Tractor Club.
He enjoyed hunting and woodworking and had built his own stagecoach and chuck wagon. He loved his John Deere tractors. He owned his own horses, which he used for both riding and his draft horses for working.
Dick is survived by his wife, Sandra, of Spartansburg; a son, Toby Fielding and wife, Holly, of Marshall, Virginia; two daughters, Robin Wheatley and husband, Mike, of Dover Plains, New York and Tina Fryling, of Fairview, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Charley Weaver and wife, Theresa of Erie; eight grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Karl R. Fielding and wife, Martha, of Spartansburg; a sister, Marilyn Greer and husband, Bobby, of Gainesville, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Eric Swartzbaugh, of the Midway Alliance Church, officiating.
Members of the Titusville Lodge #754 F&AM will conduct a masonic service at the funeral home on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
