John O. Bodamer, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully in his sleep, at home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Titusville. He was a son of the late Orphil Bodamer Jr. and the late Virginia Faunce Bodamer.
After graduating from St. Joseph Academy, in Titusville, in 1961, John attended St. Vincent College, in Latrobe, for a year before transferring to Clarion State College, from which he graduated in 1965 with a bachelors degree in Education. He earned his masters degree in Education from Edinboro State College in 1971.
Mr. Bodamer began his career as a teacher at Oil City High School in Sept. 1965. He stayed there for 31 years, until his retirement in June 1996. He was an english teacher, worked with the secondary gifted students and coached basketball.
John loved working in his yard, was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Boston Celtics and kept an extensive sports and western memorabilia collection.
He enjoyed running and completed the Pittsburgh Marathon, for a total of 26.2 miles, at age 50 in May of 1994. His running journal had been logged with over 25,000 miles.
On July 28, 1962, in St. Titus Church in Titusville, he was married to the former Joan C. Perkins, who survives. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are five children;,Mark Bodamer, of Pittsburgh, Lisa Emery, of Clarion, Patrick Bodamer, of Warren, Michael Bodamer and his wife, Judy, of Bradford, and Julie Bodamer, of Oil City; six grandchildren, Samantha and her husband, Dr. Anthony Coppola, of Virginia, Ryan Bodamer and his wife, Ally, of North Carolina, Matthew Bodamer and his wife, Tierra, of North Carolina, Nicholas Fee, of Carnegie, Allison Fee, of Clarion, and Trinity Bodamer, of Warren, and two-great grandchildren, Haydn Bodamer, of North Carolina, and Zoey Stover, of Warren.
Also surviving are a brother, Alan Bodamer and his wife, Barb, of Titusville; a sister, Christine McKeehan and her husband, Don, of Tennessee; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Perkins, of Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The Morrison Funeral Home, in Oil City, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in honor of his special buddy, “Dempsey,” the cat, to Clarion PAWS, 11348 state Route 322, Shippenville, Pa. 16254, or to the charity of your choice.
