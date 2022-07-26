Eugene “Gene” L. Shaffer II, 72, of Titusville passed away on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Gene was born on July 29, 1949, in Franklin. He was a son of the late Eugene and Dorothy (Carter) Shaffer.
He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1967, where he was an athlete with the Eagles football and track teams.
Gene had been employed at various jobs. He was last employed at Warren State Hospital, from where he retired.
He was a very active member of the Community Bible Church.
Gene is survived by his wife, Linda (Kolacek) Shaffer, of Titusville, whom he married on Sept. 19, 1970; two daughters, Heidi Shaffer and Abby Shaffer, both from Titusville; two sons, John M. Shaffer, of Titusville and Eric Shaffer, of Pittsburgh; his grandchildren, Taylor Ongley, Noah Ongley, and Charlie Barker, all of Titusville; a sister, Katherine Chapel, of Warren; stepbrothers, Richard Abrams and wife, Judy, of Hydetown, and Gary Abrams and wife, Judith, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Mike Shaffer and a stepbrother, Ben Abrams.
A celebration of life for Gene will be held at the Community Bible Church,18736 Erie St., Centerville, Pa. 16404 on Saturday, July 30 at 4 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
