June E. Walker, 97, of Meadville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Juniper Village.
She was born on June 28, 1925 in Oil City, a daughter of Harry C. and Nora J. Fleming Eakin. She married Paul E. Walker on Jan. 3, 1944 and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2007.
June was a 1943 graduate of Robert Clark Memorial High School in Pleasantville. She worked at W.T. Grant Company and Loblaw’s in Titusville and Top Value Stamp Store. She subsequently worked for the Carl Pease Insurance Agency, S.A. Wagner Insurance Agency, Price Real Estate Agency, was owner and operator of the June E. Walker Insurance Agency in Cochranton, and retired from Nationwide Insurance Company.
June was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Golden Crown Chapter Order of
Eastern Star and the Grottoettes.
Survivors include two sons, Charles E. Walker, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Richard P. Walker (Susan), of Glen Allen, Virginia; four grandchildren, Jameson Walker (Kristin), Sara Mattocks (Alex), Tobin Walker (Jennifer) and Mark Walker (Torsten); 11 great-grandchildren, Jaiben, Justice, Judson, Natalyn,, and Joshua Walker, Jackson, Jillian and Jace Mattocks, and Moira, Nevin and Mavis Walker, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Nosko; a brother, Harry Eakin; and an infant brother, John Eakin.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, July 13 from 3-6 p.m. at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville with an Eastern Star service at 5:45 p.m.
The funeral service will be on Thursday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sarah Roncolato officiating.
Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, Pa. 16505 or Juniper Village, 455 Chestnut St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Juniper Village for their wonderful care and support.
Memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.