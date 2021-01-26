Beverly R. Tenney, 88, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at her residence.
Beverly was born on June 9, 1932 in Blossburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Grover and Leola Friggle Hulsizer. She was married to Robert L. Tenney on Jan. 17, 1953 in Kaneville. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2018.
Beverly had attended the Oil City schools. She had been employed as a dispatcher and manager for the former Jones Taxi Service in Oil City for many years.
Beverly was a member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
She enjoyed golfing, dancing, knitting and playing games with her family and friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra Tenney, of Titusville and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Tenney, five brothers; Paul, Floyd, Grover, John and Arthur Hulsizer, and four sisters; Charlotte Anderson, Jean Wright, Emma Steiger and Reba Andrus.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service on Friday at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. with Rev. Larry Reitz, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Plumer Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to the charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
