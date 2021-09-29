Annmarie Hutchison, 47, a resident of 20524 Hatchtown Road, Spartansburg, died peacefully at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in her home, due to complications of COVID-19.
She was born on April 21, 1974 in Titusville, a beloved daughter of Richard Roy Sandor and the late Louann Greer Sandor.
Annmarie was happiest as a homemaker for her family. She enjoyed crafting, selling Paparazzi jewelry, her horses and riding four-wheelers. She especially loved being the best grandma ever to her beloved grandchildren. Annmarie will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched, and by so many who loved her!
She is survived by a son, Darren M. Hutchison and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Dempseytown; and by a daughter, Kari L. Elliott and her husband, Zachary, of Meadville, in addition to her cherished grandchildren, Grayson, Trenton, and Brandon Hutchison, and Rhett and Chloe Elliott.
Also surviving is her father, Richard Roy Sandor, of Spartansburg; a sister, Shannon Jackson-Bickford, of Cherrytree, Crawford County, in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Annmarie was preceded in death by her mother, Louann Greer Sandor.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.
Private family burial will be in Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.
Please visit hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.
