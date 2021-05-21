Elmira “Bette” Ruth Harrison, 99 years young, passed away on May 19, 2021 at Country Acres Personal Care Home.
Bette was born on Feb. 27, 1922 in Carney’s Point, New Jersey to the late Gilbert Thomas and Ella Ruth (Schoffner) George. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Devine.
Bette was employed by the Titusville Schools in the cafeteria from 1966 to her retirement in the late 1970s. She loved her job and made countless friends that liked taking trips together. She also enjoyed being able to keep tabs on her daughter during the school days.
Bette met the love of her life, Donald Arvin Harrison, at a dance in Fort Dupont, Delaware in 1945 while he was serving in the U. S. Army. The two exchanged long distance letters for two years before Bette received a ring and a proposal by mail. The two married on June 3, 1947 in Titusville. After 65 years of marriage, Donald passed away in 2012 and now the beloved couple are together once more. They were the sort of couple we should all aspire to be.
Bette enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family from Delaware to Texas to California. She spent a lot of time playing solitaire at her kitchen table, as well as crocheting, sewing, crossword puzzles and playing very competitive games of scrabble against her husband. Bette was often heard saying that her grandchildren were her whole world and she wouldn’t trade them for anything.
Best said by granddaughter, Kimberly: “A collector of everything, dolls especially, that she would have sent to my mom to have hidden from my grandfather. The candy drawer for us kids that the (great) grandkids learned too soon about, the cookie jar that was hardly ever empty, her obsession with Avon and jewelry that we may never be able to sort through. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, CNN on both TVs in the house because she refused to admit that she needed hearing aids. Card games in the morning while she sat at the table watching birds and bickering with my grandfather over the stupidest things.”
Elmira is survived by her sister, Evelyn Gruber, of Washington and a brother, Gilbert Thomas George Jr. (Wanda), of Georgia. She is also survived by her only daughter, Patricia Salvatore (Thomas), of Titusville; granddaughters, Elonda Byers (her son, Allan Byers), Kimberly Salvatore (and children Sierra Salvatore-Keyes and Idessa Keyes), Amanda Salvatore and Annemarie Colvin (spouse, Michael and children Lorelai Himes and Elias John Arvin Colvin), and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff of Country Acres and Asera Care Hospice, especially Suzanne and Amy. Your kind words and caring hearts made her last days comfortable and full of love.
No services are being held at this time. A gathering of immediate family will be held at a later date. Bette will be laid to rest alongside Donald at Woodlawn Cemetery in Titusville.
Arrangements are being held by Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum St, Oil City, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asera Care Hospice, 12664 Rt. 195 - Unit 1-A, Waterford, Pa. 16441.
