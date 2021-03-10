Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.
Jane was born on Sept. 30, 1953 in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late James and Thelma (Frampton) Hamilton. She married Dusty L. Johnson on March 28, 1997.
She was a graduate of Clarion University with a degree in communications.
Jane was employed by the Venango County Drug and Alcohol Commission, where she was a counselor and supervisor.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Titusville, a former member of the 5th Chapter Clean and Sober Bike Club, a Tamarack Wildlife conservationist and was greatly loved by those she helped counsel throughout the years.
Jane is survived by her husband, Dusty Johnson, of Titusville; a daughter, Martha Page, of Saegertown; two grandchildren, Sophia Elder, of Titusville and Carl Elder, of Rimersburg; a sister, Joanne Martin, of Frederick, Maryland; a brother, James Hamilton and wife, Lynn, of Venetia, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania and Ohio.
She was preceded in death by a son, John Page.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at a date to be determined this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to gofundme.com/f/2aucij2wdca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
