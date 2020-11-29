Edith V. Price, 83, of Titusville, passed away Friday evening Nov. 27, 2020 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Edith was born on Dec. 29, 1936 in Tionesta, PA, a daughter of the late Clarence and Esther Ohl Bortzer. She was married to William F. Price, Sr. on April 25, 1959. He preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 2000.
In her earlier years, Edith loved going for car trips around where she grew up going to fairs. She loved going to Hoss’s after doctor appointments. She enjoyed doing word puzzles, playing solitaire and games, and reminiscing about the old days with friends and family.
Edith is survived by a daughter, Vicki Lynn Ellis and husband, Michael “Woody”, of Titusville; two sons, William Joe Price and Timothy Lee Price, both of Titusville; seven grandchildren, Clayton Price, Ashleigh Price and companion Cory Britt, and Brenda Heath, all of Titusville, Tina Price, of Kennerdell, Jennifer Celender and companion, Patrick McGee, of Pittsburgh, Cristal Price, of Mercer, and Travis Price and wife, Becky, of Spartansburg; 12 great grandchildren including one on the way; three sisters, Shirley Vincamp, of Saegertown, Marjorie “Midge” Bickel, of Titusville, and Florence “Flossie” Kelly, of Titusville; two brothers, Raymond “Ray” Bortzer, of Titusville and Jacob “Elmer” Bortzer, of Chicago, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Lisa May Price; and two brothers, Clarence Bortzer, Jr. and Howard Bortzer.
No public visitation or funeral service will be conducted. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Private interment will be in East Troy Cemetery.
Flowers and cards may be sent to the family at 423 S. Drake St. Titusville, PA 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.