William Mihailoff, 89, of Townville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 and to be welcomed home by his wife who we are sure asked “what took you so long.”
After spending two wonderful months at the beach, Heaven seemed to be the next great place to go.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio, a son of Nick and Lena Udovich Mihailoff Sr. He married Gertrude Wood on May 24, 1952 and she preceded him in death on July 7, 2016.
William was a graduate of Townville High School and a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1954. He worked at Cytemp Specialty Steel in Titusville for 38 years and then part-time at AutoZone in Meadville for 20 years.
William was a member of Townville Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and trustee. He was a member of the Townville Lions Club and was instrumental in starting the Townville Lions Club Junior High Basketball tournament. He proudly served as a Grandpa reader for 20 years at Maplewood Elementary and Calvary Baptist Christian Academy schools. He especially loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and showing their horses.
Survivors include three children, Mike Mihailoff (Jane), of Bethany Beach, Delaware, Laurie Detweiler (Jim), of Townville, and Andrew Mihailoff (Julie), of Millersburg; six grandchildren, Vikki Zook (Paul), Jamie Wagler (Rodney), Kerri Canfield (Phil), Andrew Mihailoff (Kate), Sarah Redding (Nick), and Will Mihailoff (Brittany); nine great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Abigayl, and Kai Zook, Leah, Lucas, and Isaac Wagler, Owen and Ian Canfield, and Eliza Redding; a sister-in-law, Sheryl English (Jim); a brother-in-law, Joe Wood (Kate), and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Nick Mihailoff Jr.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Townville Baptist Church, 33274 N. Main St., Townville where the funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. James Riley officiating.
Interment will be in Kingsley Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post 2006.
In honor of Grandpa reader, please consider donating a book at the services on Saturday or directly to the schools, Maplewood Elementary or Calvary Baptist. Memorials may also be made to the Townville Lions Club, 31937 State Hwy 408, Townville, Pa. 16360.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville where memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.
