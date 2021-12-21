Sara J. Caldwell, 17, of E. South St., Corry, Pa., died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Corry Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 23, 2004 in Erie, Pa., a daughter of Robert “REB” Bemis, of Corry, and Anna Caldwell Lander and her husband, Blake, of Erie.
Sara was raised and educated in Corry and was currently attending the 11th grade at Corry Area High School. She was very active, loved dogs, especially Soco, a pitbull. She loved visiting and hanging out with her family and friends. Sara loved being outdoors, camping, riding 4-wheelers, go-carts and spending time at Mead Park.
She is preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Robert Caldwell Jr. and her paternal grandfather, Steven E. Bemis.
In addition to her parents, Sara is survived by a maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Caldwell, of Titusville; a paternal grandmother, Janet Bemis, of Jamestown, New York; two sisters, Emily Young and Rachel Caldwell, both of Titusville, and a brother, Dillan Caldwell, of Titusville.
She is also survived by one nephew, Brennen Young and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family may attend a Celebration of Life on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at 18295 N. Main St., Corry, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the family c/o Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. 16407.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
