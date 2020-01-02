Mr. Roger B. Reynolds, 73, a resident of Arista Care at Park Ave. in Meadville passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Roger was born on Mar. 28, 1946, in Titusville to the late Merle and Mary Ellen Hall Reynolds.
He attended Titusville area schools.
Roger was formerly employed locally by Erie Continental Rubber, Union City Chair and Kwik Fill. He most recently worked for Reese Associates in Des Moines, Iowa and retired in 2005.
He loved baseball and was a loyal Cleveland Indians fan.
Roger is survived by two brothers, Ben Reynolds, of Grand Valley; Harold Reynolds and wife Margaret, of Hydetown; two sisters, Merleen Steele, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Mary Ellen Armstrong, of Titusville; and several nieces and nephews.
A private interment of ashes will be conducted for the family at East Troy Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
