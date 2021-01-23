Helen Snyder Anderson, 87, of Centerville went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 22, 2021 surrounded by her family in the log home she helped her husband build. She was born on June 4, 1933 as the fourth daughter of Lester and Eyla (Proper) Snyder.
She was a devout woman of faith. She was a member of Titusville Weslyan Methodist Church.
She married James K. Anderson on Sept. 1, 1954 at her parents farm in Chapmanville. They spent 66 years together, most of those years farming in some way. They dairy farmed for 45 years and after retiring from dairy farming, they owned a coffee plantation in Hawaii for 11 years. She loved to drive tractor. She was such a hard worker. She always was cheerful and full of life. She never met someone she didn’t like. She was full of grit. She was a tiny woman, but so strong.
Helen and her husband traveled all over the world and enjoyed learning about farming around the world. They rode motorcycle in all 50 States and many provinces of Canada. She loved to work with her hands. She was especially proficient with wood working, making furniture, intarsia, and fretwork. She also made quilts, pottery and stained glass.
Above all she dearly loved her family. She is survived by her husband, James, a sister Gertrude (Everett) Sopher and her three children, Jerry Anderson, Christine (Mark) Cornell, and JoAnn McCann. She had six grandchildren Sharna (Brandon) Harger, Emily-Joy (Ray) Miller, Tim Cornell, Andrew (Jessie) Dunlap, Kenneth (Beth) Dunlap and Delbert Dunlap and she also had 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Harold Snyder, and three sisters, Dorothy Marvin, Marian Kerr, and Evelyn Wright.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Church at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Robert Luther and Rev. Scott Bennett officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St. Titusville, PA 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
