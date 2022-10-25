Ivan Bradley, 63, of Troy Center Rd., Centerville passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his residence.
Ivan was born on July 17, 1959, in Laurinburg, NC to the late Mary Frances (Patterson) Bradley.
He was a graduate of Maplewood High School, class of 1977.
Ivan was previously employed by Hazlett Tree Service in Townville.
He loved boxer dogs, which he had throughout his life. He was an avid Penn State football fan and enjoyed being with his family telling jokes and pulling pranks on the vulnerable members who fell for them.
Ivan is survived by his son, Skyler Bradley of Meadville; companion of many years, Theresa Dennis of Meadville; brothers, Timothy Bradley of Guys Mills, Steven Bradley and wife Lori of Titusville, Darin Bradley of Townville, Cedric Bradley and wife Jennifer of Centerville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed at this time. A celebration of Ivan’s life will be conducted for family and friends at a later date.
