Mrs. JoAnn L. McCann, 62, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at her residence.
JoAnn was born on Aug. 14, 1959 in Meadville to James K. and Helen Snyder Anderson.
She was a graduate of Stoneboro Wesleyan Methodist School.
JoAnn worked at Blair Corp in Warren, at Titusville Walmart as a Pharmacy Technician, and as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Golden Living in Oil City.
She was a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church.
JoAnn was a member of the Friends Club at the Billie Brown Building and enjoyed crafting and being with her grandchildren and her dog, Maggie.
She is survived by her three sons, Andrew M. Dunlap and wife, Jessica, of Titusville, Kenneth A. Dunlap, of Titusville, and Delbert J. Dunlap, of Franklin; her father, James K. Anderson, of Centerville; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, Jerry Anderson, of Centerville; a sister, Christine Cornell and husband, Mark, of Centerville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Anderson.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Thursday, from noon to 2 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
