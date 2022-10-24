Darlene “DeeDee” Seiling, 68, of Pittsburgh, passed away on September 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Missy’s Arcade Restaurant at 116 Diamond Street in Titusville, PA, on October 29, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 pm. DeeDee was born in Cherrytree to Edward and Doris Tecza on June 24, 1954. She grew up with four siblings; Edward, Mike, Jim, and Debbie. She went to Titusville High School. After graduating, she married Clifford Armstrong Sr. and had a son Cliff “Jr” Armstrong Jr. After her divorce from Clifford, she moved to Pittsburgh, obtained her nursing certification, and worked at Allegheny General Hospital. She then married Donald Seiling and later divorced.
DeeDee loved the beach and enjoyed traveling. She spent weekends at the cabin along the river with her brother Edward enjoying good food and the sounds of nature. She had a big fat cat she adored and a little dog that traveled everywhere with her. She was meticulous in her housekeeping and loved her plants. She had a fiery spirit and refused to lose an argument.
DeeDee is survived by her father, Edward; brothers Mike and Jim; her son Cliff “Jr” Armstrong Jr. and two grandchildren, Myrra and Baylee Armstrong.
