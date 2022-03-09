Philip A. Jackson, 86, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at his home, in Walker, Louisiana, with his niece, Chattellé Jackson, by his side.
He was born on Aug. 7, 1935, in Denham Springs to Thomas Charles and Emma Hicks Jackson. Philip proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years during the Korean Conflict.
In his early years, Phil owned and operated a dairy farm. He worked full time at Cyclops/Cytemp in Titusville. He had a passion for racing, and raced at Stateline Speedway and Tri-City, and Skyline racetracks. Phil loved Jesus and was a long-time member of Hydetown Baptist church, serving in many capacities. He traveled to Canada and Bolivia to work with missionaries.
Phil is survived by sons, Kenneth and Philip Jackson and their wives; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Charles Lewis Jackson; three sisters, Ginger Gautreaux, Linda Townsend and Betty Pangborn; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Peggy Allhiser Jackson; father and stepmother, Thomas Charles “Red” Jackson and Juanita Jackson; mother and step- father, Emma and Art See, and his sister, Beverly Young.
A private gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, ATTN: Relay for Life of Titusville, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205.
