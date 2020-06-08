Patrick J. “Lefty” Hynes, 89, a resident of Southwoods in Titusville, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Titusville Area Hospital .
Born July 27, 1930, in Oil City, Pa., he was the son of the late John Patrick Hynes and Hazel Marie Lindal Hynes.
Lefty was a 1948 graduate of St. Joseph High School, where he played varsity basketball and helped bring his team to many victories.
The southpaw star played baseball for the champion Oil City Eagles.
On April 10, 1948, he reported to Central City, Kentucky to try out for the major league team.
Throughout the 1990’s, Lefty coached Minor League baseball in Oil City. He thoroughly enjoyed being out on the “Field of Dreams”.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Corporal. He attributes his safe return home to the daily prayers of his devoted mother, Hazel.
In a school interview project with his grandson Christian, Lefty recalled attending Mass Services, at any opportunity, in crammed tents, where all were waiting to receive God’s blessing.
Lefty had worked for over 30 years in the maintenance department at Continental Can.
He was married by the late Rev. Otto Pisoni on Dec. 20, 1952, to the former Patricia A. Stuck in St. Joseph Church, and she preceded him in death on March 25 of this year.
A member of St. Joseph Church, Lefty was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW and the Eagles Club.
He had volunteered for over twenty years as a coach for Oil City Minor League Baseball and with his wife served as camp counselor for summer camp with Community Services.
Lefty enjoyed people. He made the most of any opportunity to get out with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching the Pirates and Steelers play ball. Christmas was his favorite holiday. During the 1970’s and 80’s, he would dress up like Santa and deliver presents to children of family and friends.
Lefty is survived by six children and their spouses: Patrick Hynes and his wife, Jackie Gill, of Cold Spring, New York; Kathleen Hynes of Pleasantville; Jeanne “Teenie” Walters and her husband, Mike, of Franklin; Mary Peterson and her husband, Randy, of Titusville; Nancy Slater and her husband, Bill, of Titusville; and Bob Hynes and Jen Anzenberger, of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are seven grandchildren – Lindsey Peterson of Starskville, Mississippi; Chris and Narae Peterson, of Seoul, South Korea; John and Jacqueline Slater, of Titusville; Sara and Joshua Meeder, of Pleasantville; Aaron and Becca Walters of College Station, Texas; Nicole Hynes and Joden Garver, of Oil City; and Emily Hynes and significant other, “Pete” Birchard, of Oil City. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Livia and Elijah Garver; Natalie, Gracie and Aubrie Birchard; Emma Barnhart, Joel and Morgan Slater; Leo Peterson; and Jules Hynes Peterson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
He is also survived by two brothers – Jack Hynes, of Oil City and Herk Hynes, of Franklin – as well as two sisters, Sr. Roseanne Lindal Hynes O.S.B, of Erie and Margaret “Peg” Stubler of California.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Hynes.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.
A Mass for Lefty and his wife will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Flag Presentation and Taps will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church Improvement Fund.
With Covid-19, we ask those that are coming to the funeral home to wear a face mask and to keep visits brief as only 25 people at a time are to be permitted in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
