Mrs. Patricia Ann Gray Rosenberg, 68, of Moss Grove Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Patricia was born on August 23, 1951, in Corry to the late Arthur L. and Renae Provins Burlingame.
She was a graduate of Spartansburg High School, class of 1969.
Patricia was a member of the Taylor Stand Bible Church.
She enjoyed fishing and loved taking care of her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Leon N. Rosenberg, Sr., of Titusville; her children, Donald Gray and wife Megan, of Spartansburg; Jared Rosenberg, Heather Rosenberg, of Meadville; Anna Rosenberg, of Oil City; Leon Rosenberg Jr. and wife Devon, of Saegertown; Shane Rosenberg, of Erie; Jacob Rosenberg, of Saegertown; Julia Rosenberg, of Titusville; a sister, June Lindsey and husband Gaylord, of Spartansburg; 6 grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and numerous step-great grandchildren.
A memorial service for family and friends will be conducted at 11a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from the Taylor Stand Bible Church with Pastor Raymond Fate, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Stand Bible Church 20570 Taylor Stand Rd., Centerville, PA 16404 or to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354.
