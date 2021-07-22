Mr. James L. “Jim” Mangel, 83, of Warner Road, Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:55 p.m. at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Jim was born on Jan. 2, 1938 in Titusville to the late Bert L. and Welthea Howell Mangel. He married Joan Niemann on April 11, 1959.
He attended Pleasantville Schools and was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1957.
Jim was fireman for the City of Titusville for 30 years, and served fived years as Chief of the department. He also worked part-time for the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. and Northwest Motors Dodge Dealership.
He attended St. Titus Church and was a member of Titusville Moose Center 84, the Venango County Sheriff’s Posse and Gated Horse Club. He spent many years riding horses and often rode them in parades.
Jim enjoyed golfing and was a member of Green Acres Elderstatesmen Golf League, and Union City Country Club. He also liked to go bowling.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, of Titusville; three children, Chuck Mangel and wife, Stacey, of Meadville, Karen Branas and husband, Emil, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Christine Hulsizer and husband, Mike, of Raleigh, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Tyler, Daria, Alysia, Kimberly, Zachary, Eric, Alyssa and Ashton; four great- grandchildren, Hunter, Isabella, Brantley and Blake; a sister, Diane Harmon and husband, Richard, of Bath, New York, and two brothers, Charles Mangel, of Erie, and Donald Mangel, of Union City.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a daughter, Therese Ann “Tarrah” Mangel Nunes and two brothers, Richard and Robert Mangel.
Family will receive friends at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at which time a memorial service will be conducted with Fr. Walter E. Packard, officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.