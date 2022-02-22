Richard W. “Dick” Jones, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away at 11:08 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at his home.
Born May 23, 1935 in Genesee, Pa., he was the son of the late Charlie Gordon Galey Jones and Mariah Jane Klingensmith Jones.
Richard graduated from Titusville High School.
He was married on Nov. 27, 1958 to the former Ruth E. Soles, and she preceded him in death.
Dick worked for various places over the years and most recently for The Titusville Herald.
He enjoyed walking in the woods, fishing and junking.
He is survived by two children; Robert Jones and his wife, Brenda, of Titusville, and Rhonda Craig, of Pleasantville; a daughter-in-law, Alice Jones, of Meadville; a son-in-law, Michael Stanton, of Florida; nine grandchildren, Alexis Lenker and husband, Tyler, Amy Craig, Rebecca Craig, Amber Blayoch, Charlie Vaughan, Joyce Ann Delaney, Tiffany Gustafson and her husband, Nick, Jenna Stanton and Michael Stanton, and many great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by sisters; Clara Mae Lothrop, of Crosby, Pa., twin, Leona Reed and Janie Diehl, both of Emporium, Linda Bennett, of Kane, and Shirley Shirley, of Bradford, and brothers, Kenneth Bailey, of Emporium, and Jim Bailey, of Smethport.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Jones; daughter, Rebecca Stanton; granddaughters, Chris Stanton and Grace Craig; a sister, Mary and brothers, Alvin Jones and Henry Jones.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Shamburg Church of God.
The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
