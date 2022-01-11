Lois E. Deane, 89, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Lois was born on Sept. 22, 1932 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Floyd Dempsey and Marie Bedow Dempsey Brothers. She was married to Charles E. Deane Jr. on May 12, 1952 at Indiantown Gap. He preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2011.
Lois had attended the Gresham school. She had been employed as a domestic worker for the Goldstein and Steinbuhler families and also at the former GTE Sylvania.
She had attended the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Titusville. She enjoyed yard sales, bird watching, tending to her flower gardens and watching TV game shows, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Lois is survived by a son, Edward J. Deane and a daughter, Sheila M. Hulsizer, both of Titusville; a grandson, Justin Hulsizer and wife, Crystal, of Titusville; two great- grandchildren, Isabelle and Wesley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Burton Nichols, Norman Nichols and Leonard Dempsey, and two sisters, Eleanor “Ellie” Turk and Laura Tarr.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Leroy Learn officiating.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 520 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
