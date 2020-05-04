Glenn L. Cook, of Route 77, Spartansburg, died at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on May 2, 2020 after an extended illness.Glenn was born at Corry Memorial Hospital on March 29,1934 to the late Bert and Lelia Straite Cook.Glenn attended and graduated from Sparta High School, class of 1952. While in high school, Glenn was a talented athlete, lettering in baseball and basketball. He played varsity basketball as a freshman and, at the age of 15, tried out as a catcher/outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals at a camp they held in Centerville. He made the final cut but was too young for the Cardinals to even make an offer to him.
Glenn married Eloise Ehrhart Cook on April 26, 1953. They would have celebrated 65 years of married life on April 26, 2018. Eloise preceded him in death on March 29, 2018.
Over his life Glenn worked many jobs. He worked at Corry Jamestown Corp., Raymond’s, Platt’s Feed Mill, he drove a school bus route for many years for the Sparta Merged School District, he was a part-time mail carrier for both Spartansburg and Union City Post Offices and he was, for most of his life, a full- time and/or part-time farmer. In addition to the paying jobs, he was also a coach for a teen-league boys baseball team for several years and he also officiated boys JV basketball and girls varsity basketball games for many years. But the jobs he truly excelled at were husband, father, grampa, son, brother, uncle, in-law and friend. Glenn will be missed by many people.
Glenn is survived by his four children; Lucy Cook, Lori (Tom) Stockton, Dale (Judy) Cook and Glenda (Don) Patterson; six grandchildren, Mark, Keith, Chelsey, Cambria, Andrea and Jennifer; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Glenn is also survived by one sister-in-law, Opal Smith.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise; a grandson, Curtis Stockton; his brother, Richard Cook and many sisters and brothers-in-laws.
There will be no calling hours or service at this time due to the coronavirus. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date that is yet to be determined.
Donations in Glenn’s name may be made to the Sparta Ambulance Service, 340 Main St., Spartansburg or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia, 22215.
Please take a moment to share a condolence or memory with the family on Glenn's Book of Memories online at WarrenGlennFH.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home, 62 S. Main Street, Union City, Pa.
