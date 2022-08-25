The Reverend Rocco A. Tito, 95, died on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Father Tito was born on May 31, 1927 in Bradford, Pa., the son of Joseph and Vittoria (Allegretti) Tito.
After attending St. Bernard Grade School and High School, he served in the U.S. Army for a year and then began studies at St. Bonaventure University, St. Bonaventure, New York. In 1950, he entered Christ the King Seminary, East Aurora, New York. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 19, 1955 at St. Peter Cathedral, Erie, by the Most Reverend Edward P. McManaman.
Father Tito began his priestly ministry as Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph Parish, Warren, a position he held for ten years. During that time he also served as Youth Director of the Warren District, District Sodality Director for McKean and Warren Counties, part-time Chaplain of the Warren State Hospital, Moderator of the Cana Movement for Warren County and Youth Moderator for the Deanery of Warren and McKean Counties.
In 1965, Father Tito was named Parochial Vicar of St. Brigid Parish, Meadville, and while in that position, also served as Chaplain of the Newman Club at Allegheny College, Meadville. He was appointed Chaplain of St. Vincent Hospital, Erie, in 1967 and remained there until his appointment to his first pastorate at St. Paul Parish, Erie, in 1971.
After eight years at St. Paul Parish, Father Tito was made Pastor of St. Walburga Parish, Titusville, in 1979. While there he also served as Diocesan Director of the Apostleship of Prayer beginning in 1989. In 1990, he received the Titusville Area Hospital Humanitarian of the Year Award. In 2002, Father Tito returned to St. Brigid in Meadville, this time as Senior Associate. He remained there until his retirement in 2010, with a brief stint as Administrator of the parish in 2007.
During his retirement, Father Tito offered sacramental ministry to parishes and in the retirement community in which he lived as long as he was able.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at The Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Agatha Church, 353 Pine St., Meadville, from 9:30-11 a.m. followed immediately by the Funeral Mass, with Bishop Lawrence Persico as the main celebrant.
Burial will be at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bradford.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Crawford County, 11012 Kennedy Hill Rd., Meadville, Pa. 16335, or a charity of donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Share a memory or condolence at miznerfuneralhome.com.
