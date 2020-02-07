Mrs. Carol A. Bromley, 72, of Hamilton Corners Rd., Titusville passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Mrs. Bromley was born on Aug. 23, 1947, in Titusville to the late Ralph and Georgia Hartman Rodgers. She married William L. Bromley on Oct. 13, 1966, in Hagerstown, Maryland.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1965.
Carol loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, of Titusville; three children, Bruce Bromley, of Pleasantville; Curt Bromley and wife, Kristy, of North Carolina; Mindy Armatas and husband, James Jr., of Titusville; six grandchildren; Kiersten Bromley, Ashley Wesley, Jordan Adams, Matthew Bromley, James Armatas III and Tyler Bromley; four great-grandchildren; Madelynn, Charles, Addison Wesley, Wyatt Adams; two brothers, William Rodgers, of Titusville and Ronald Rodgers and wife, Mary, of Missouri; two sisters; Karen Renninger, of Titusville and Midge Brooks and husband, Paul, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by five brothers, Jack, Charles, Wayne, Warren and Richard Rodgers; and two sisters, Eileen Crowther and Donna Lee Sheppard.
No services are being observed.
Mrs. Bromley was a huge President Trump supporter and would encourage anyone who would like to make a memorial contribution to send it to the Trump/Pence 2020 campaign “Keep America Great.”
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
