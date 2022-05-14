A Memorial service for Gregory J. Reynolds will be held on May 22 at 2 p.m. at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church. Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard prior to the service.
Mr. Reynolds passed away on Feb. 6, 2022 at Titusville Area Hospital.
