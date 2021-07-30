Greta Louise Prenatt Lytle, 91, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Girard, Pennsylvania.
Greta was born on April 11, 1930 in Titusville, a daughter of the late August and Mildred Erickson Prenatt. She was married to Robert T. Lytle on April 28, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 20, 1995.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1947. Greta had been employed at the former Struthers Wells Corp. in Titusville and also as a teachers aide at St. Titus School.
Greta was a former member of St. Titus Church and a current member of St. John’s Evangelist Church in Girard.
She is survived by the following children; Ronald Lytle and wife, Brenda, of Titusville, Kim Lytle, of Erie, Michael Lytle and wife, Elaine, of Titusville, Karen Lytle, of Girard, and Eric Lytle and wife, Julie, of Erie; a daughter-in-law, Jen Lytle, of Franklin; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Karen Edwards, of Titusville; two brothers, Ronald Prenatt and wife, Betty, of State College and Robert Prenatt and wife, Bev, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Lytle; a brother, Charles Prenatt; and a brother-in-law, William Edwards.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to The Mary Grace Foundation at marygracefoundation.wixsite.com or 2633 W. 8th St., Erie Pa. 16505, or to the charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.