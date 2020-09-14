Mrs. Martha H. Warren, 83, of Titusville passed away early Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Martha was born on March 9, 1937, in Titusville to the late Robert C. and Dorothy E. (Rowe) Heistermann.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1955.
Martha worked her entire career in the insurance industry at several local insurance companies.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Martha is survived by William Warren, of Meadville; and Mary Grove Anthony, of Titusville.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Edward and Kenny Heistermann.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.