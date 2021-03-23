Mr. David W. Vincent Sr., 70, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 4:49 a.m. at the Titusville Area Hospital.
David was born on March 28, 1950, in Titusville to the late Wayne J. and Bernice Whitman Vincent. He married Chong Son “Jean” Gu Chin on June 7, 1971 in Seoul, South Korea. She preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2020.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School.
David was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He entered the service in 1971 in Warren, and was honorably discharged in 1975 at Ft. Bliss, Texas, with the rank of Sergeant.
He worked as a machinist for GTE Sylvania until his retirement.
Dave enjoyed going to bingo, fishing, going to the casino with his wife and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by three sons; Tommy Vincent, of Ft. Worth, Texas, David Vincent Jr. and wife, Marie, of Pleasantville, and Danny Vincent and wife, Kathryn, of Lewes, Delaware; 10 grandchildren, Savannah, Skyler, Alex, McKinley, Owen, Elizabeth, Danny, Victoria, Kennedy and Carter; a sister, Linda McCurdy and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf officiating.
Inurnment will be at Neilltown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW Scholarship Fund, 206 St. John’s St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.