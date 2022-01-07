Shirley J. Wright, 91, of Grand Valley, passed away on Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022 at her residence.
Shirley was born on Jan. 2, 1931 in Grand Valley, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Swanson Downey. She was married to Gene A. Wright on March 7, 1947 in Pleasantville. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1997.
Shirley had attended the Titusville schools. She was a hard-working lady who enjoyed spending time outdoors and working in her gardens. She loved watching baseball and cooking for her family.
She was a member of the Enterprise United Methodist Church and a member of the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Shirley is survived by the following children; Diane Van Cise, of Grand Valley, Connie Nichols and husband, Ralph, of Pleasantville, Brenda Savitz and husband, Mike, of Grand Valley, Judy Guerra and husband, James, of Pleasantville, Sandra Tyler and husband, Robert, of Grand Valley, and William Wright and wife, Jenny, of Grand Valley; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Duane “Toby” Downey and wife, Barbara, of Grand Valley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Elwin Van Cise, and sisters, Elaine Armstrong and Maxine Billig.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 12864 State Route 27, Grand Valley, Pa. 16420 or to the Enterprise United Methodist Church, 266 Enterprise Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
