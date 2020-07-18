Shirley Ann Heath, 85, of Townville, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at AristaCare at Park Avenue. She was born on Nov. 7, 1934 in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mabel Bernhardy Mayhugh.
Shirley enjoyed gardening, baking and taking care of her beloved pets over the years. She was employed by Westinghouse, Sylvania and in-home health care. She was a former member of the Hydetown Baptist Church.
Survivors include her two sons, David Heath and his wife, Deanna, of Guys Mills and Barry Heath and his wife, Sherry, of Townville; two grandchildren, Jenny Leonhart and her husband, Ben and Jeremy Heath; three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan and Nora Leonhart; her sister Mary Patello, of Brownsville, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in passing by two brothers, Allen Mayhugh and William Mayhugh and her former husband and close friend, John Heath Jr.
She will be dearly missed by her family but they are happy she will be at home with her personal Lord and Savior.
Per Shirley’s wishes there will be no services held.
The Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc, 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360 has been entrusted with the care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Shirley’s Book of memories at warrenfh.com.
