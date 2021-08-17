Our community is saddened with the passing of 20-year Marine Corp veteran, Robert E. Brewster, 86, of Troy, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Alpine Center, Keene, New Hampshire.
His parents, Robert and Violet K. (Keller) Brewster, welcomed their son into the world on Oct. 21, 1934, in Titusville, Pennsylvania. Robert grew up in Titusville and was a 1953 graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville.
He enlisted in the Marine Corp and served as a gunnery sergeant from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1973. His service encompassed the Korean War, as well as the Vietnam War.
Following his service to his country, Robert worked as a maintenance man at Trinity College from 1974-1976. He then worked for the former Troy Mills as a sales coordinator and receiving and finishing foreman from 1976 to 1979, and from 1983 to 1988. He also worked as a supervisor and mill foreman with Tommila Brothers Lumber in Troy, New Hampshire from 1979 to 1983, and from 1988 until his retirement in 1997.
Robert’s love for serving his country was shared with his fellow veterans as a member of the Winchester (NH) VFW Post #3968 and Legion Post, where he served as post commander. He was also a member of the Fitzwilliam (NH) Legion and VFW Posts.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, collecting memorabilia and anything to do with the Steelers.
He will be greatly missed by many in the community, especially his son, Michael P. Brewster of Keene, New Hampshire; and his many friends at the Post who he considered his family.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced. It is only fitting that this celebration of his life take place at the Winchester VFW, a place that he called home.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Brewster’s memory to the Winchester VFW Post 3968, PO Box 35, Winchester, NH 03470-0035.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit fletcherfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.