In the early morning of Aug. 22, 2022, at the age of 96, Kenneth Fullom peacefully passed away at home in his sleep.
He was born in Centerville, Pa. on March 8, 1926, a son of the late Clifford and Ethel Daily Fullom. After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1944, he enlisted in the Army and served in the 83rd Infantry Division, 322nd Field Artillery during the Battle of the Bulge.
After his time of service to his country, he graduated with a bachelors degree from Indiana Technical College. He was employed by the state of Pa. for many years as a civil engineer in the bridge division. He was a member of Chapel Hill UCC, Mechanicsburg American Legion Post 109, Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge and the Society of Mayflower Descendants. He found great enjoyment fishing, hunting, wine making and gardening. He was always enthusiastic to travel but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Jean (Tolan) Fullom; two sons, Clifford and wife, Christine of Franklin, North Carolina, and Curtis and wife, Sheri, of Punta Gorda, Florida; a daughter, Elizabeth Byrom and husband, Terry, of Enola; granddaughters, April Lambatos (Anthony), of Colorado, Sandy Goldstein, of Colorado, and Olivia Fullom, of Florida; grandson, Curtis Fullom (Rachel), of Illinois; a brother, Ronald Fullom (Barbara), of Lima, Ohio; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Fullom and his sister, Lorraine Foltz.
Visitation will be at Sullivan Funeral Home, 51 North Enola Drive, on Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. with the funeral service following at noon. The internment will be 2 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family asks any memorial donations be made to Hospice of Central Pa. (Hospiceofcentralpa.org).
