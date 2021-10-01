Mrs. Kathy L. Fox, 66, of Andover, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Andover Village Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
Kathy was born on Oct. 8, 1954 in Titusville to the late Louis and Lucille Barker Thomas.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1972.
Kathy worked at the Titusville Area Hospital as a Medical Transcriptionist for many years.
She enjoyed cruising around town on her scooter, reading, playing cards and bingo, and loved being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her three children, Anthony Fox and wife, Joy, of Franklin, Joshua Fox and wife, Heather, of Oil City, and Ivy K. Fox, of Brighton, Michigan; four grandchildren, Keenan Fox, of Franklin, Emma Fox and Lucas Brown, of Oil City, and Jake Smelser, of Brighton; six siblings, Chrissy Barlog and husband, Tom, of Pleasantville, Melissa Bowes and husband, Lance, of Townville, Corlene Daily and husband, Dave, of Townville, Betsy Burns, of Canton, Ohio, Michael Stiffler, of Canton, Ohio, and Louis Thomas and wife, Amanda, of Canton, Ohio, and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends, you know who you are.
A memorial service will be conducted for Kathy on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Life Springs Worship Center, 134 Central Ave., Titusville at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Hawk officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Love INC., 220 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomein.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.