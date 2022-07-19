Gerald (Jerry) Everard Madden was born in Titusville, Pa. on Feb. 6, 1945 and passed on July 12, 2022 in Selma, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Madden. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Ed, Joe, Tom and John Madden, and two sisters, Dottie Beach and Mary Herring.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Virginia Madden; son, Jeffrey Madden and wife, Tracy, of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley Brewington (Cole), Katherine, Kevin and Kelly Madden; two great-grandchildren, Colin and Nora. He is also survived by his brother, George Frutiger, of Townville, Pa. and many nieces and nephews. Additionally, he fulfilled the role of stepfather in California to Brandi Garcia, Shawn Holguin, Michael, Joshua and Nathaniel Tolbert and did so with much love in his heart. This role brought him 13 bonus grandchildren. Family meant the world to him, whether by blood or by marriage and he cherished the role he played in all their lives.
Jerry moved to California in 1986 and met and married his wife, Virginia, while working at Selma Unified School District in 2001. His hobbies included playing golf, traveling, (especially to the coast and back East for family visits) and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Football season was his favorite time of the year as he would watch every football game on, but of course, his Steelers got first priority.
He had two fur animals, Geronimo and Rosie. Jerry loved to hunt with his brothers and he really missed hunting, as he would always say California hunting was not the same as hunting in his hometown.
He would love to talk about his son, Jeff, and his many adventures in drag racing with the Southeast Gassers Association and before that, his son’s racing horse, Southern Admiral.
He worked for many years with Selma Unified and then Shadowbrook Apartments, with a nickname of “Mad Dog” given to him by his coworkers, doing maintenance and grounds.
He always had a ready smile for his friends and would be there to help out if called upon. His zest for life, and love for his family and friends was evident in everything he did. He will be greatly missed by all, as he was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 13, 2022 from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 206 St. John St., Titusville, Pa.
