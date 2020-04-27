Margaret Ann “Peggy” Barger, 73, of Titusville, formerly of Bruin, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord Friday morning, April 24, 2020 shortly after her arrival at Titusville Area Hospital.
Margaret was born in East Brady on Feb. 10, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Howard R. and Margaret V. McCanna Wilson.
She was of the protestant faith. She was a 1965 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg. She enjoyed flowers, teaching the grandchildren about different kinds of birds, listening to country and gospel music, and most especially the company of her family and grandkids. She was fond of the family’s cat, Macy, and family’s Dog, Marley.
In her earlier years she had been employed at the Parker Glass Plant, and later at Dean’s Flower Shop in Parker.
Surviving is her husband, James G. “Jim” Barger, whom she married at the Parker Church of God on May 22, 1971. Also surviving are two children, Betsy Ann Fish and her husband, Timothy, of Titusville, and Jamie Ray Barger and his wife, Lea, of Centerville; seven grandchildren, Alisha Ann Martin and her husband, Daniel Scott, of Waterford, Brooke Nichole Loney, and her husband, Tylor, of Pleasantville, Morgan Fish, of Titusville, Wilson James Barger, of Centerville, Margaret Rachel Barger, of Centerville, Jerome and Samuel Kavala, of Centerville; her great grandchildren, Lurisa, Aleksys, Brentley, Sadie, Jordyn, Taylor and Olivia; three brothers, John Wilson, of Chalk Hill, Garry Wilson and his wife, Nittya, of Layton, Utah, and Richard R. “Waldo” Wilson, of Emlenton; her sister-in-law, Marsha Barger, of Parker, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Wilson Confer.
We understand in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able to attend, friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home Inc., 2751 Rt. 257 Seneca, Cranberry Twp, from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The viewing chapel will be limited to 10 people at a time. A funeral service will follow at 2. Interment will be beside her mother at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Cranberry Township. Condolences may be sent by visiting hilebest.com.
