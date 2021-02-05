Mrs. Joyce S. Northrop, 95, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
Joyce was born on April 1, 1925 in Ellicotville, New York, to the late Vern and Elizabeth Firth Squier. She married Willis E. Northrop on Nov. 4, 1944 in New York. He preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2018.
She was a graduate of Celoron High School.
Joyce owned and operated Northrop’s Bridal and Tuxedo Shop for 35 years.
She is survived by her three sons; Duane Northrop and wife, Mary Lou, of Lake City, Darwin Northrop, of Jacksonville, Florida and Blaine Northrop, of Las Vegas, Nevada; two grandchildren, Julie Northrop, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jason Northrop, of Corry; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Melanie and Chase Northrop.
Joyce was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Squier.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of life will be held for Joyce at a later date.
Inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
