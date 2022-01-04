Ronald E. Porter, 63 , of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital.
Born Oct. 5, 1958 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Thomas and Alice Riley Porter.
Ron was a graduate of Oil City High School.
He was married to the former Sheila Smith and she survives.
Ron worked in the automotive industry and held several positions for many years.
He was a volunteer for the Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department and was a firefighter EMT.
He enjoyed racing, drove West Penn modifieds and enjoyed drag racing. Ron was the crew chief and owner of the family’s race team, Crown Jewel racing.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, the companionship of his dogs and also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ron never missed any of his children’s or grandchildren’s events.
He is survived by two children; Corrine Heeter and William Porter and his wife, Sara;
grandchildren, Ayden Riley, Jolene Alice, Cora-Anne Liberty, Scarlett Penelope,
Kiara Kayleen, Hailey Ann and Eleana Lynn. He is also survived by special family, Branden and Sarah King.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Cheryl Anne and Carol Anne and his dogs, Brandy, Ginger, Jewel and Panda Bear.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family to come and share stories and laughs.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations made to the funeral home.
The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.