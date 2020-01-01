Mrs. Irene “Teasie” Wilson, 81, of Meadville Road, Titusville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Meadville Medical Center.
Irene was born on July 11, 1938, in Pittsburgh to the late John and Julia Lee Dowds. She married Sandford “Sandy” Wilson on Sept. 6, 1958 and had known him for 65 years.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, class of 1956.
After graduation, Irene was employed by the former G.C. Murphy Co. and Skyline Industries of Titusville.
She was a member of St. Titus Church where she was a contact person for the prayer line and a former member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the choir.
Irene enjoyed gardening, decorating for the holidays and pampering her pets. She especially loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Sandford, of Titusville; seven children, Kathy Balas and husband Gerry, Christine Wilson, Cindy Wilson, Colleen Hofmeister, Jenni Wilson and Brian Hart, Doug Wilson and wife Karen, Lisa Wilson, all of Titusville; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Ben) Dutko and children, Chelsey and Brooke, Heather (Jason) Snyder, Adam (Joan) L’Huillier and children, Mason and Rhettson, Ashley (Rich) Mahrs and daughter Evelyn, Stephanie (Tyler) Peterson and daughter, Maddie, Christopher Hofmeister and girlfriend, Nemy, Derek Wilson, Colin Hofmeister, Jade Wilson; a brother-in-law, Jim Wilson and wife Annie, of Cooperstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a mass of Christian burial at St. Titus Church on Friday at 10 a.m. with Fr. Walter E. Packard, officiating.
Interment will be in Kerr Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Titus Church, 510 W. Spring St., Titusville, PA 16354, or to your local humane society.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
