Richard F. Schossler, 81, of Westmont, Pa. passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020. He was born May 21,1938 in Titusville Pa., son of Frank and Mary (Laskos) Schossler. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Raymond J. Schossler.
He is survived by his loving wife Ann (Dill) Schossler, of 52 years; a daughter, Amy Perdiew (Nicholas); a sister, Louise Dillemuth (Bruce) and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Titusville in 1956 and from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1960.
He was the Director of Metallurgy and Quality Assurance of Bethlehem Steel Corp, Johnstown Plant. He was a longtime member of Sunnehanna Country Club and loved all sports, especially Notre Dame Football. Dick also enjoyed golfing, deep sea fishing, jazz music and spending vacations with his family.
He was a gentleman with an infectious smile who will be sadly missed.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows, Very Rev. Mark S. Begly. Interment, Grandview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a contribution to the Cambria County Special Olympics, PO BOX 1028, Johnstown, Pa. 15907. Condolences may be sent through ducafuneralhome.com.
