Mr. Gary L. Beach, 66, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Gary was born on March 15, 1954, in Titusville to the late Dale L. and Dorothy Madden Beach. He married Kathleen Ziemba on June 23, 1979.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1972. After graduation, Gary enlisted in the United State Air Force. He entered the service on Aug. 16, 1972, in Pittsburgh, and was honorably discharged on July 3, 1976 at McGuire Air Force Base. While in the service, Gary was a golden glove boxing champion.
Gary worked for Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. until its closing and then for various companies, before retiring from Universal Stainless Steel.
He was a member of St. Walburga Church, Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and Moose 84 Family Center.
Gary enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling, spotting for deer, riding and training horses and being the handyman around the house. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandkids, and was selfless in giving to others. Gary would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Titusville; a son, Jesse Beach and wife, Kelly, of Titusville; two daughters, Danielle Warner and husband, Curtis, of Centerville, and Kattie Vincent and husband, Adam, of Pleasantville; 10 grandchildren, Marissa, Ariana, Capri and Paxton Warner, Lynzie, Zaden, Zyler Beach, and Cole, Weston and Karsyn Vincent; two brothers, Dale Beach Jr. and wife, Sherry, of Titusville, and Allen Beach and wife, Patricia, of Titusville; two sisters, Yvonne Leach and husband, Ken, of Titusville, and Vickie Corey and husband, Bill, of Titusville; a brother-in-law, Joe Ziemba and wife, Barb, of Titusville; a sister-in law, Terri See, of Centerville; his long-time best friends, Steve Smock and wife, Claire, of Titusville, and Lucky Miller and wife, Jill, of Titusville; numerous nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Titus Church. Full military rites will be observed with the members of the VFW and American Legion participating.
Memorial contributions can be made to VFW Scholarship Fund, 206 St. Johns St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
