Mrs. Phyllis Lupo Barton, 83, of Titusville passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Phyllis was born on Dec. 23, 1938 in New York City.
Phyllis worked as a secretary for various businesses until her retirement.
She enjoyed cooking, knitting, watching classic movies on TV, gardening in her younger years, reading her Bible, listening to music and being with family and friends.
Phyllis is survived by her two grandchildren, Michael Johnson II and Brittany Johnson, both of Titusville; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Nelson, of Titusville, and a brother, Ronnie Lupo, of Long Island, New York.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael James Johnson Sr. and a sister, Debra Lupo.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16345.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
