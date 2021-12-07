Leslie “Les” Charles Brown, 71, of Townville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 unexpectedly at his residence.
He was born on May 19, 1950 in Meadville, a son of Charles and Doreen Brown. He married Bernita Daniels on Feb. 24, 1972. She survives.
He attended Townville High School and served his country with the National Guard. He was formerly employed as a truck driver and hauled everything from cattle to mail. Leslie was also a Driver’s License Examiner at the DMV.
Les was a part of the Titusville Sportsman Club, Old Foundation Farm, was an NRA member and part of the Old Man B.S. Club at every local restaurant also known as the “Gym.” His hobbies were guns, corvettes and cows. In his retirement years, he started back up the family farm and greatly enjoyed raising beef and selling crops.
In addition to his loving wife, Bernita, he is survived by two daughters, Tina Sterling and her husband, Chuck, of Guys Mills, and Teresa Hodges and her husband, Shawn, of Avella, Pennsylvania; a son, Bryan Brown, of Meadville; five grandchildren, Jake Sterling, Joe Sterling, Aiden Hodges, Emma Hodges and Bryce Brown; two great-grandchildren, Ryder Sterling and RaeLynn Sterling, and a sister, Barbara Warner, of Meadville.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be private and burial will take place in Kingsley Cemetery, Townville.
Les was a proud supporter of Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials may be sent to the hospital in Les’ memory at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 (stjude.org), or to the Townville Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 6, Townville, Pa. 16360.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Les’ Book of Memories online at WarrenFH.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 North Main Street, Townville.
